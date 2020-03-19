Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $760,000 Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in HubSpot by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,860,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,930,000 after purchasing an additional 321,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,899,000 after buying an additional 117,412 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 458,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after buying an additional 92,948 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,788,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -82.45 and a beta of 1.39. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $207.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,318 shares of company stock worth $3,437,301 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

