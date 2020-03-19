Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 18,759 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 152,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 41,071 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 110,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 75,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at $106,944,198.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,647. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

