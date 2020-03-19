Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

