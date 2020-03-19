Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $770,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. TheStreet cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.