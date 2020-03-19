Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.