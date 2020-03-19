Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,514 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,046 shares of company stock worth $4,517,963 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

FTNT stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

