Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of TRP opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 74.04%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

