Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $834,000 Investment in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

