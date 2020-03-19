Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys Shares of 4,089 Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $223.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.92.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

