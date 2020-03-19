Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Shares in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,274,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 79,046 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. HSBC lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

