Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,969,000 after purchasing an additional 193,974 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,660,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cerner by 729.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,141 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

