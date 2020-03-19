70,450 Shares in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 55.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

TTM stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

