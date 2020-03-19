Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $911,000 in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 99,627 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,894,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 524,061 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ITUB opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

