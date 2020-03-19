Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $913,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

