First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,909,674 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.25% of First Bancorp worth $28,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $986.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

