Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,013 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $16,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SVMK in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SVMK by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SVMK by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.27. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $33,022.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,010,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,443 shares of company stock worth $11,330,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVMK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

