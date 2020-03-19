Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 581,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of National-Oilwell Varco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,904,000 after buying an additional 2,210,777 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,310,000 after buying an additional 2,965,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,297,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $458,350,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,448,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,382,000 after buying an additional 91,175 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,803,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,229,000 after buying an additional 349,353 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

Several research firms have commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.24.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

