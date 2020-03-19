Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $32.58 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265,604 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.48% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $32,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 132,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $331,159.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,335.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,592 shares of company stock worth $6,821,115 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

