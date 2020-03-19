Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 306,162 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 306,162 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $24,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $93.01 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average is $150.05. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

