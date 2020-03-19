Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HTA opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

