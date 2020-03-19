Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Critical Survey

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 16.39% 20.40% 7.72% Aurora Mobile -12.06% -22.11% -12.38%

67.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Trade Desk has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $661.06 million 9.92 $108.32 million $2.27 63.37 Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 1.77 -$15.79 million N/A N/A

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Trade Desk and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 7 9 0 2.56 Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trade Desk presently has a consensus target price of $265.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.23%. Given Trade Desk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Aurora Mobile on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

