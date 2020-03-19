Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) & Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -898.31% -286.73% Scholar Rock -248.88% -43.93% -27.50%

7.0% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Scholar Rock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.50) -0.33 Scholar Rock $20.49 million 22.53 -$51.00 million ($1.85) -8.37

Aevi Genomic Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aevi Genomic Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Scholar Rock 0 0 3 0 3.00

Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.13%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, an inhibitor of the activation of transforming growth factor beta-1 to treat cancers resistant to checkpoint blockade therapies. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

