Head to Head Survey: Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NYSE:CLMT)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equinor ASA and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinor ASA 0 8 5 0 2.38 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P 0 1 0 0 2.00

Equinor ASA currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.24%. Given Equinor ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equinor ASA is more favorable than Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Profitability

This table compares Equinor ASA and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinor ASA 2.88% 11.43% 4.09% Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P -1.26% -41.48% -0.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Equinor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Equinor ASA has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equinor ASA and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinor ASA $64.36 billion 0.46 $1.84 billion $1.48 5.97 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P $3.45 billion 0.02 -$43.60 million ($0.55) -1.71

Equinor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equinor ASA beats Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 6,175 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods. The Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.