Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

