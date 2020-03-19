SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HWC. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of HWC opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,363 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 48.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

