Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kraft Heinz Co Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,912,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,412,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,426,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,646 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,684 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

