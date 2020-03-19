SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.20. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

