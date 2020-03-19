Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Oak Bancshares in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

LOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.10. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.61 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 6.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Huntley Garriott acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at $959,860.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

