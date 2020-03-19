Analysts Offer Predictions for Merus NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Merus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRUS. BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of MRUS opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 278,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,019.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.