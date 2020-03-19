Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

MTB stock opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $94.61 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,731,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

