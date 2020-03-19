NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for NN in a research report issued on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. NN has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NN by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NN by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NN in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

