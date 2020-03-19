Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PAA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of PAA opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $583,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

