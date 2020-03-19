SunTrust Banks Weighs in on PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million.

PACW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

PACW opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.80%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Insiders acquired 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $47,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 298,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 272,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

