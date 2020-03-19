Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PB. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,987,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 762,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after acquiring an additional 574,659 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 459,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

