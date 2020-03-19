Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

NYSE PB opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2,074.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

