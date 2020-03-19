B. Riley Comments on Pretium Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

PVG opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 11,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

