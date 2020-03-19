Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Issued By SunTrust Banks

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for South State in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of South State in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of South State stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. South State has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of South State by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

