Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Corp Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:RF)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of RF stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $183,638,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,758,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,768,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,304,000 after purchasing an additional 626,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $9,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

