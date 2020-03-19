SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,275,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

