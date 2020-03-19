Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $968,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,201.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 74,066 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

