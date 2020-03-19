SVB Financial Group Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $4.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.87.

SIVB stock opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,953.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total value of $251,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

