Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 74,622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 301,684 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

