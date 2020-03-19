Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. Cut by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBSI. ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of SBSI opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $915.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $32,820.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,488 shares of company stock worth $72,170. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

