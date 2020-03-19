SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Repay in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Repay’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

RPAY stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,581 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 568,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,265,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 829,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

