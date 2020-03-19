SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for SMTC in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for SMTC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

SMTX opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.12. SMTC has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SMTC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comparing Retail Value & The Competition
Comparing Retail Value & The Competition
Trade Desk and Aurora Mobile Critical Survey
Trade Desk and Aurora Mobile Critical Survey
Scully Royalty vs. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Head to Head Analysis
Scully Royalty vs. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Head to Head Analysis
Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine & Scholar Rock
Reviewing Aevi Genomic Medicine & Scholar Rock
Head to Head Survey: Equinor ASA and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P
Head to Head Survey: Equinor ASA and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report