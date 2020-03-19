SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for SMTC in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for SMTC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

SMTX opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.12. SMTC has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SMTC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMTC by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

