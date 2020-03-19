Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sutro Biopharma Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 54,130 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

