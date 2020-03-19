Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200,209 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

