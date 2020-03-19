CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.50.

TSE CEU opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06. The stock has a market cap of $198.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,450,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,001,611.78. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

