Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCBI. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

