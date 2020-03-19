Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $136.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $153.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

